Marietta-based Traton Homes announced it is now selling new homes at Mangêt in Marietta’s Renaissance District.
Located within walking distance of Marietta Square, Traton’s homes at Mangêt are priced from the mid-$300s to the high $400s.
For more information, visit www.TratonHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.