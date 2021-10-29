Marietta-based home builder Traton Homes was recognized at the 41st annual OBIE Awards with one personal achievement award and one Silver OBIE for its outstanding sales teams and model homes.
The OBIE Awards, presented by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council on behalf of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, recognize outstanding achievements within the homebuilding industry and serve as the premier awards given in the Atlanta new home construction industry.
Dawn Stowers and Tammy Weniger were named the Sales Team of the Year. The onsite team for Edgemoore at Milford, Stowers and Weniger worked to provide the best customer service to home buyers at the community of 95 townhomes in Marietta.
The community opened strong in February 2020 with a goal of selling 26 homes that year, but the team was quickly forced to adapt one month later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By selling virtually over Zoom and continuing to adapt quickly as shutdowns and restrictions continually changed, the team sold 42 homes in 2020, 121% over their goal of 26 homes for the year.
Traton Homes also won a Silver OBIE Award in the Best Building Design – Attached Model ($300,000 to $399,999) category for the sought-after Brooks plan at Edgemoore at Milford.
