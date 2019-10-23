Cobb County-based Traton Homes announced that six new communities are on tap to open in Cobb County for the last quarter of 2019, with more to come in 2020.
“Our plans for substantial continued growth in Cobb County comes on the heels of many successful projects in the area including the recent close-out of 90 townhomes at North Square,” said Chris Poston, chief operating office of Traton Homes. "Traton Homes has been a cornerstone of the Marietta and Cobb County community for almost 50 years and we are proud to provide homes to our fellow residents of the county we call home.”
Three of the six communities opening this year are already preselling as development continues, while three communities are being announced for the first time.
1825 Stilesboro, located in Marietta, is a 55-plus active adult community with homes priced from the high $300s.
Courtyards at Camden, located on Mars Hill Road in west Cobb, is a 55-plus active adult community under development with ranch homes priced from the mid-$300s.
Parkside East, located in east Marietta, offers two-story townhomes from $299,900.
Mangêt, located in Marietta's historic Renaissance District and in walking distance of Marietta Square, will open for sales this fall. It features 36 single-family detached homes priced from the low $300s.
Grammercy Park, located on Frasier Street in Marietta and in walking distance of Marietta Square, will begin selling this year. It features 31 luxury two-story townhomes priced from the mid-$300s.
Edgemoore at Milford, located on Milford Church Road in Marietta, will open in late 2019. It will feature 94 luxury two-story townhomes priced from the mid-$200s.
In addition to these six communities, there are other communities in the early planning stages for 2020 throughout Cobb County and metro Atlanta.
For more information, visit TratonHomes.com.
