Cobb County-based Traton Homes announced Amy Kessler as its new vice president of sales and marketing.
Kessler was chosen for this new role as a result of her extensive real estate and new home sales experience including the 55-plus active adult market.
She will be responsible for overseeing the operations of sales and marketing initiatives in support of Traton Homes’ plans for rapid growth throughout metro Atlanta. Traton recently announced the opening of three new communities in its home market of Cobb County including two 55-plus active adult communities, 1825 Stilesboro in Marietta and Courtyards at Camden in Acworth, and one townhome community, Parkside East located in east Marietta. Three additional communities will open for sales this year.
Kessler worked as a Traton Homes sales agent from 2013 through 2016. During her time with Traton Homes, she was acknowledged as the company’s No. 1 Sales Associate with $13.8 million in new home sales in 2014 alone. She was also nominated for the Greater Atlanta Home Builder’s Association’s OBIE Salesperson of the Year Award.
In total, Kessler has 18 years of real estate experience. Most recently, she was the vice president of sales for Jim Chapman Communities, while she previously served as a neighborhood sales consultant with Edward Andrews Homes and John Wieland Homes & Neighborhoods.
Kessler also has experience as a Realtor with RE/MAX Greater Atlanta, Keller Williams Realty and Weichert Realtors.
She is a member of the Atlanta Board of Realtors. She became a licensed broker in 2018, and has participated in extensive training including the Jeff Shore 4:2 Program and Management Summit.
For more information, visit www.TratonHomes.com.
