Marietta-based Traton Homes announced a brand-new community of luxury townhomes coming soon to Cobb County.
Edgemoore at Milford will feature 94 two-story units, priced from the mid-$200s. It is slated to open for onsite sales in early 2020.
For more information, visit www.TratonHomes.com.
