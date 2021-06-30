Marietta-based Traton Homes announced a planned late summer opening for its newest Kennesaw community, Haven at Stanley.
The 80 new two-story townhomes feature all new plans. The community, located on Stanley Road just north of Barrett Parkway, will also offer the following amenities: a clubhouse, pool, dog park, firepit gathering area and community greenspace.
Sales will open later this summer.
For more information, visit www.tratonhomes.com/vip-registration-haven-at-stanley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.