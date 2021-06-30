070121_MDJ_BIZ_TratonHomes_HavenatStanley_Rendering.jpg

Pictured is a rendering of the townhomes at Marietta-based Traton Homes' Haven at Stanley community in Kennesaw.

 Special

Marietta-based Traton Homes announced a planned late summer opening for its newest Kennesaw community, Haven at Stanley.

The 80 new two-story townhomes feature all new plans. The community, located on Stanley Road just north of Barrett Parkway, will also offer the following amenities: a clubhouse, pool, dog park, firepit gathering area and community greenspace.

Sales will open later this summer.

For more information, visit www.tratonhomes.com/vip-registration-haven-at-stanley.

