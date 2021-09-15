Marietta-based Traton Homes announced its entry into the Florida market.
An award-winning Atlanta home builder celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Traton Homes recently hired Mike Burgess as the division president of its new Florida division.
With 30 years of experience in the industry, Burgess was most recently vice president of the D.R. Horton Greenville, South Carolina Division. He worked with various builders and developers in Virginia and Idaho before joining D.R. Horton’s Florida Division in 2010, and in 2017, he was appointed as vice president of the Greenville, South Carolina Division.
Traton will begin building in Bay and Walton counties this year. Cessna Landing, a community of 19 homes located in Santa Rosa, is among its first Florida developments.
The company will be establishing its office in Bay County. Traton plans to aggressively expand its operations in Florida in 2022, focusing primarily on the panhandle area.
