MABLETON — Across the Chattahoochee River from Fulton County Airport lies a scrub-covered lot, nearly nine acres in size, at the corner of Mableton Parkway and Discovery Boulevard.
Across the street are dueling gas stations — a QuikTrip and a RaceTrac. Nearby properties are mostly warehouses and industrial businesses. But an ambitious project may one day change the face of the area.
In early March, the lot was acquired by the Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit which preserves land and builds parks. It will eventually serve as the first of 25 regional trailheads in a massive, long-term effort to transform metro Atlanta’s relationship with the river — the Chattahoochee Riverlands project.
The project envisions a continuous series of parks and trails connecting a 100-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee, from Lake Lanier’s Buford Dam to Newnan.
“We look upon this project for metro Atlanta to be what the Atlanta Beltline was for the city of Atlanta,” said George Dusenbury, the Georgia director for Trust for Public Land. “It will be the defining public space for the region. It will knit together 19 cities and seven counties.”
A 2.7-mile stretch in south Cobb is planned as the first section of the project, and will run through Discovery Park at the River Line.
In time, officials hope that the trail will serve as a powerful economic development tool for south Cobb.
Pilot project
The first portion of the trail in south Cobb is viewed by the Trust for Public Land as a pilot project, something to showcase the potential of the full Riverlands project.
“We are focusing on a demonstration project to show people what the Riverlands can be,” he said.
The pilot project will run from Mableton Parkway up to Veterans Memorial Highway. The plan is for construction to begin this year, and for the trail to open to the public in 2026.
TPL’s mission of preserving land for public use often entails acquiring real estate, developing it for public use, then conveying it to governments.
To that end, TPL and the county will develop different sections of the pilot project. Eventually, all of the land will be owned and maintained by the county.
The pilot project has a budget of $44 million. TPL is working to raise $26 million in public funds from local, state and federal government, and $18 million in private donations.
TPL has raised about $17 million of the $26 million in public funds.
Of the $18 million in private funds, TPL has raised $16 million. The group continues to actively raise money in Cobb and around the region to close that gap.
Dusenbury said TPL has recruited people such as former Gov. Roy Banes, Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield, county Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Mableton Improvement Coalition Chair Ray Thomas to lend their voice to supporting the project and help raise money. It is also partnering with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and the chamber's South Cobb Area Council to spread the word.
While the entire Riverlands project may seem lofty, Dusenbury said 70% of the land required to bring it to fruition is already publicly owned, “and we're busy working to acquire the rest of it.”
Property owners, he added, have been donating right-of-way along the river, recognizing the value it will bring to their investment.
“I think it's going to have a transformational effect on the Mableton area,” said Ray Thomas. “We’re fortunate to be the pilot site. What this is going to do is basically open up the river to the residents and our community.”
Cobb's public access to the river now is best in places such as Cumberland, Vinings and east Cobb. The Riverlands hopes to bring access points to areas such as south Cobb, where parks, boat launches and trails are less plentiful.
In areas with scant access to the river, people who live near the Chattahoochee don’t think much about it, Dusenbury said.
“They don't interact with it, and if they don't know it's in their backyard, they don't care,” Dusenbury said.
Nearly a million people, he said, live within three miles of the river, and the Riverlands project will encourage those residents to walk and bike to the river. The pilot project will also set the stage for future trails along tributaries to the river, along Mableton Parkway and Nickajack Creek.
The popular Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, maintained by the National Park Service, runs from Atlanta and Cumberland up to Lake Lanier along 48 miles, more than 10,000 acres in size.
The national recreation area had more than 3.5 million visitors in 2022, said Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism.
“Which I think speaks a tremendous volume about how people love to be present in our parks and on our trails, and how they like to connect,” Quinlan said.
The Chattahoochee Riverlands provides an opportunity for both residents and visitors to take further advantage of the river throughout the county, Quinlan said. The natural asset of the Chattahoochee can help create “a sense of place.”
“People, whenever they come, they want to be able to get out, they want to exercise, they want to in some ways live like a local, they want to see our community,” Quinlan said. “And this will provide a really unique way for people who are visiting Cobb to see our community.”
Extending south
Increasing access points south of the national recreation area will bring more visitors, businesses and redevelopment by harnessing the river’s underutilized potential, supporters believe.
“The industrial space is probably not going to be impacted,” Dusenbury said of the area around the pilot project. “But what you're doing is you are creating more amenities that will bring population, mixed-use development, similar to what you saw at Riverview Landing, to that space.”
The Riverview Landing development in Smyrna, developed over the last few years, now boasts apartments, retail space, a brewery, a barbecue restaurant and a coffee shop.
“When this got started, I think there were three places on that entire 100-mile stretch where you could get a cup of coffee on the Chattahoochee … and that's starting to change,” Dusenbury said.
Thomas, a member of the Chattahoochee Riverlands working group, said the Mableton Improvement Coalition is often asked when Mableton will attract new and better restaurants.
Incentivizing redevelopment was also one of the stated goals of the backers of the successful Mableton cityhood movement.
While Thomas said “no one knows at this particular point,” what sort of new development the Riverlands pilot project will bring, if Riverview Landing is any indication, it could prove a powerful development tool.
Sheffield, too, said the project will transform the surrounding area.
The pandemic, she said, gave people renewed appreciation for being outdoors, and the benefits it provides for mental and physical health. New parks and greenspaces get the attention of developers and businesses.
“By default it just stimulates economic development, because people love to be around natural resources,” she said. “And where I am especially excited … in District 4, there really isn't any other area in the district where we have access to the Chattahoochee River.”
A previous zoning proposal for the site at Mableton Parkway and Discovery Boulevard would have seen a warehouse built there. The proposal was ultimately withdrawn.
Sheffield, who called that intersection one of the gateways to Cobb, was glad to see the warehouse didn’t materialize.
“We were really excited that the TPL was able to purchase that property,” Sheffield said.
Cobb will hold community meetings to let residents weigh in on what they’d like to see at the trailhead, Sheffield said. The pilot project may include amenities such as a kayak launch, restrooms, pavilions, parking and a playground. The trail will be paved in some parts and unpaved in others.
Sheffield said there are plans to build a boat ramp just across Mableton Parkway, on property owned by the county, currently leased out as a truck lot.
The regional trailhead site is not far from Six Flags Over Georgia. Sheffield said she can imagine a day where parents may drop their kids off to ride roller coasters, and spend time walking the trails along the river.
Dusenbury, meanwhile, imagines kayakers or hikers traversing the entire 100-mile stretch, perhaps camping along the way, but also stopping in Cobb for a meal at a restaurant, or a night at a hotel. Journeys along the river can be as rustic as people want to make it.
“So it's like this hybrid, if you will, between the Beltline and a national park, that users can use the way they want to use it,” he said.
Dusenbury compared the trail in south Cobb to the eastside trail of the Atlanta Beltline, which was the first section to be built, and runs from Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown up to Piedmont Park in Midtown. Once that section was built, people saw the potential for construction of the entire Beltline, increasing public support of the project.
“Cobb is going first,” Dusenbury said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.