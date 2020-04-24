Several Atlanta metro-based Toyota dealers were recently presented with the prestigious President’s Award from Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc.
The winners were Cobb County Toyota in Kennesaw, Atlanta Toyota in Atlanta and AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia in Buford.
The President’s Award pays homage to Toyota dealerships throughout the U.S. that achieve high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction. TMS has recognized dealers with the President’s Award since 1986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.