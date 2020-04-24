Several Atlanta metro-based Toyota dealers were recently presented with the prestigious President’s Award from Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc.

The winners were Cobb County Toyota in Kennesaw, Atlanta Toyota in Atlanta and AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia in Buford.

The President’s Award pays homage to Toyota dealerships throughout the U.S. that achieve high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction. TMS has recognized dealers with the President’s Award since 1986.

