The Town Center Community Improvement District hosted its 25th Anniversary and first annual State of the District event on Oct. 25 at the Embassy Suites in Kennesaw.
Speakers included the Town Center CID Chairman Kelly Keappler and Executive Director Tracy Styf.
The event highlighted Town Center’s growth from a commercial retail area to a community that includes small businesses, residents, an international airport, global and North American corporate headquarters, traditional retail and commerce, and the state’s third largest university, Kennesaw State University.
Speakers recounted the CID’s legacy of advancing projects that matter to the Town Center community, like the Skip Spann Connector, Big Shanty Connector and widening, South Barrett Reliever, and the Noonday Creek Trail. Alliance sponsors for the event included Croy Engineering and Cooper Carry.
“Twenty-five years ago, the CID started out with a focus on transportation and carpooling projects," said Kelly Keappler, current Board Chairman and longest-serving CID board member. "Over two decades, the focus has shifted to green space, community and quality of life improvements. This kind of transformation doesn’t happen overnight. It takes thoughtful planning and intentional action to advance a shared vision of what can be.”
As the Town Center CID turns an eye to the future, it has more than 60 projects and initiatives in placemaking, trails, smart technology and transportation/multimodal enhancements as outlined in the 2022 Master Plan update.
The CID also announced a new initiative, the Lanie Shipp Hoover Fund, in memory of the first Executive Director for the Town Center CID. Lanie Shipp Hoover served as Executive Director of the Town Center CID from its inception in 1997 until her retirement in 2014. The new fund will be managed by the Alliance and will honor Lanie’s dedication to trail and greenspace projects, like Noonday Creek Trail, by supporting future trail and greenspace projects in Town Center.
“In concert with the Town Center Alliance, our 501(c)3 non-profit placemaking partner, the Town Center CID is engaging the community in new and exciting ways to create a shared vision and a true sense of place,” said Jennifer Hogan, Director of Community.
The celebration ended with the inaugural Townie Awards, which honor leaders in the community that have been a part of Town Center Community’s history and have made significant contributions to Town Center’s success. Nominations were submitted by community members and business leaders for three award categories:
- Community Champion – Jim Croy of Croy Engineering
- Commercial Champion – Andy Eichenblatt of Print Graphics
- Town Center Champion – Cobb County District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell
“We are honored to celebrate these Town Center champions,” said Tracy Styf, Executive Director for the CID. “We take great responsibility to honor the work that has come before us and continue to envision a vibrant Town Center. The future is bright in Town Center and we will continue to work collaboratively with our partners, businesses, and residents to imagine together.”
