At its latest board meeting, the Town Center Community Alliance, nonprofit partner of the Town Center Community Improvement District, approved its 2021 Executive Committee Slate of Officers.
The incoming officers include Chris Martin, Director Service Strategy, Georgia Region of Kaiser Permanente; Kelly Keappler, president of Quintus Development; and Ryan Maltby, director of Business Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care.
This transition also includes the departure of long-time Town Center area developer, volunteer and advocate, Mason Zimmerman, senior managing development partner of Pope & Land.
Since 1997, Zimmerman has played an integral role in the visioning and development of the Town Center community. He was a founding member of the Town Center CID and served as chairman and vice chairman during his tenure from 1997-2016. As a part of his work, Zimmerman launched the Alliance, where he served as founding chair and cast a vision for placemaking and greenspace efforts for the Town Center community.
Chris Martin has served on the Alliance’s board for two years and will now step in to serve as 2021’s board chair.
To see the projects and accomplishments of the Town Center Community Alliance, visit towncentercid.com/alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.