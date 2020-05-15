The Town Center Community Improvement District will have an interactive Lunch-n-Learn virtual event on Monday from noon to 1 p.m.
There will be experts from Gresham Smith sharing their knowledge on creative placemaking definitions, best practices and how this can be applied to the current Chastain Road Corridor Study. Participants should have a smart phone or tablet nearby to participate and give real time feedback.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2LvQoeD.
For more information, email Luci Morgan at luci@towncentercid.com.
