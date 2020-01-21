The Town Center Community Improvement District announced its brand-new website.
The site, www.towncentercid.com, presents the CID as a driving force behind projects that have benefitted Cobb County’s business community for 23 years. It also provides a more significant web presence for the CID’s creative placemaking focus, in the form of its nonprofit arm, the Town Center Community Alliance.
Developed by Marietta agency 524 Creative, the new site’s design fully integrates the CID’s organizational vision and mission. Clear, user-friendly navigation streamlines their message and empowers users to find what they’re looking for faster. Each page showcases the CID’s plans for the area through refined messaging and imagery that draws in the viewer.
The visual experience builds upon the CID’s brand, which they introduced in 2015. The design represents a refinement of the diamond shapes that comprise the CID logo, bringing them to the forefront. The site also implements new color gradients that complement the CID’s palette.
