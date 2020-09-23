The Town Center Community Improvement District announced that the Atlanta Regional Commission’s latest Transportation Improvement Program amendment includes the commitment of $15 million in funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
This announcement secures the final funds necessary to complete the South Barrett Reliever Phase III and marks the largest single contribution in Town Center’s history.
This $45 million multi-phased project began in 2010 with the widening and alignment of Greers Chapel Road. Phase II, completed in 2018, created a critical road realignment and intersection redesign of Barrett Lakes Boulevard at Shiloh Valley Drive. Both phases include increased connections and safety features for pedestrians and cyclists.
The South Barrett Reliever Phase III begins at the terminus of Phase II along Roberts Court, previously Shiloh Valley Drive. The bridge over I-75 and the NW Corridor links the east and west side of the district and provides an alternate route for Barrett Parkway.
Once complete, the project is expected to provide mobility relief, improve public safety and reduce congestion by more than 22%. Phase III completes the southern portion of this project, creating an inner loop for vehicular and pedestrian-level travel within the district and is expected to be completed by 2024.
A new fly-over rendering of the project can be viewed on the Town Center CID’s website.
The project is funded through a joint effort between the Town Center CID, Atlanta Regional Commission, Cobb DOT, Georgia DOT and State Road and Tollway Authority. The CID funded preliminary engineering for both Phase II and III at a cost of $1.6 million and this project was included in the 2016 Cobb County SPLOST work plan.
For more information, visit www.towncentercid.com.
