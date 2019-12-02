Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, is inviting Kennesaw State University students and faculty to KSU Night with Santa on Dec. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Participants can enjoy entertainment, giveaways and photos with Santa. Participating stores will extend special discounts to those who show a valid KSU ID. Participants can also receive 50% off Package C at the Santa photo set.
For more information, visit bit.ly/KSUNightWithSanta.
