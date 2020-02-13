VeGreen Burger is now open at Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
The center is also set to welcome Vietnamese eatery I Luv Pho later this season.
Located in the Food Court next to Sbarro, VeGreen Burger offers contemporary Pan-Asian plates and bites. The eatery sources its ingredients and recipes from around the world and fuses them into meatless creations, including veggie burgers as well as other specialty vegan and vegetarian dishes.
I Luv Pho will open soon at the mall. The new 5,200 square-foot sit-down restaurant will be located at the Mall Entrance between Belk and JCPenney, below the Food Court. The eatery is known for its authentic Vietnamese cuisine, especially the Pho-Noodle soup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.