Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have eight new pop-up shops for the holiday season.
The seasonal shops include See’s Candies, Personalized Ornaments, Shen Yun, Cutco, Crystal King, Gifts from the Holy Land, Go Calendar and Yarina Crafts. A shopper favorite, Toy “R” Us is also back as a full-time retailer in Macy’s this holiday season.
See’s Candies, located on the Upper Level across from Bath and Body Works, is a 1,400-square-foot pop-up candy shop featuring box chocolates as well as other candied confections.
Located on a cart near Box Lunch on the Lower Level, Personalized Ornaments offers shoppers a variety of personalized Christmas ornaments.
The Shen Yun holiday pop-up cart, located near PINK, is promoting its upcoming Atlanta performances and selling tickets to shows.
Located on the Lower Level near Macy’s, Cutco offers high-quality tableware, kitchen knives and accessories.
Crystal King, located on the Lower Level Macy's Wing, features crystal gifts and frames.
Gifts from the Holy Land, located on the Lower Level Macy’s Wing, offers gifting options and opens on Dec. 10.
Go Calendar, located on a kiosk on the Upper Level Belk Wing, offers a variety of wall, desk and planner calendars.
Yarina Crafts, located in a 1,500-square-foot space next to College Station., specializes in Alpaca ponchos, sweaters and jewelry for adults and children. Shoppers can also find wool beanies, bracelets and other accessories.
Toys “R” Us is now a permanent retailer within Macy’s. Located on the Lower Level of the main store next to the Children’s department, the shop is stocked with beloved toy brands, including Barbie, Melissa & Doug and FAO Schwartz. Macy’s also has opened a holiday trim pop-up shop located in the main store on the Upper Level near the handbag section for holiday decor needs.
Macy’s personal shopping program also provides options for guests seeking assistance selecting items from their wish lists. Shoppers may take advantage of complimentary and personalized fashion guidance from a personal stylist by calling the store or visiting https://l.macys.com/town-center-mall-in-kennesaw-ga to make an appointment.
