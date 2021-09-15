Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, announced that Taco Bell and Kokee Tea are now open.
These restaurant and beverage additions add to the diverse options for shoppers visiting the mall.
Taco Bell is located in the Food Court next to Mandarin Express.
Kokee Tea's fourth Georgia location is located on the upper level center court next to Mori Luggage. The specialty drink and dessert cafe offers hand-crafted drinks.
For more information, call 770424-9486 or visit towncenteratcobb.com.
