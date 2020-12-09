Simon Property Group, owners of Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw, announced the opening of several retailers and dining options on the property.
Pac-Man Zone, the first in Georgia, is an arcade built to accommodate over 50 games for people of all ages. The creators of the legendary video game character Pac-Man have designed a place that provides entertainment and encourages everyone to play together. The arcade is on the upper level JCPenney Wing next to Paris.
I Luv Pho features not only their namesake pho, a Vietnamese soup, but also assorted noodle and rice dishes as well as select sandwiches. It is at the mall entrance between Belk and JCPenney.
For over 90 years, See’s Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See’s way. It is located on the lower level below the Food Court next to Town Center Shoe Repair.
Mandarin Express features the authentic flavors of Asia. The restaurant is located in the Food Court next to The Farmer’s Basket.
Bread-Puddy-Licious is a bakery specializing in bread pudding desserts. It is located on the lower level next to Great American Cookie.
Diamond Ring Co. offers a large selection of fine jewelry. They are a diamond jewelry manufacturing company with a background in fine jewelry for the last two decades. The store is located on the lower level next to BoxLunch.
Also coming soon to the mall are:
♦ Taco Bell in the Food Court near Little Tokyo.
♦ A’More Uniquely Me, featuring handpicked products to bring women sophistication, uniqueness and style with class. It will be on the upper level between Hot Topic and Lids Locker Room.
♦ Ice Land Jewelry.
For more information, visit www.simon.com/mall/town-center-at-cobb.
