Simon, a global leader in shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced the launch of Family at Simon.
The program provides ways to connect and to create memories with entertainment, dining, shopping and event options.
“Family at Simon is a way for families to connect in the heart of their communities,” said Shelly Weidner, director of marketing and business development for Town Center at Cobb mall. “Mall of Georgia and Town Center at Cobb recognize the importance of family time in an increasingly busy world, and we wanted to make it easier to plan a trip to our center in advance by making information about amenities, experiences, eateries, stores and events available in one place online.”
Mall of Georgia will celebrate the opening of a brand new, interactive play area in Von Maur Court on Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will include a balloon drop, face painting, balloon twisting, a superhero-themed photobooth, music and photo opportunities with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Captain America.
Cobb shoppers can show their Family at Simon membership cards for exclusive discounts at a variety of stores at Town Center at Cobb mall. Some participating brands include Build-A-Bear, H&M, Great American Cookies, Peachtree Express Train and Lunar Mini Golf. Guests can also take a break from shopping to let kids explore the play area, located on the upper level JCPenney Wing.
Family at Simon is free to join. Members can view special discounts and offers that are available at their favorite Simon mall. Family at Simon members also benefit from exclusive retailer offers that are available at their preferred Simon mall.
