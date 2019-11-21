Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, is offering enhanced Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday opening hours for holiday shoppers.
The mall will be open on Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Nov. 29 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 1 from noon to 7 p.m.
For more information, call 770-424-0742 or visit simon.com/towncenteratcobb.
