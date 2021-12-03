Town Center at Cobb mall in Kennesaw announced the addition of eight new pop-up shops.
The new shops include See’s Candies, Personalized Ornaments, Cutco, Toys for Everyone, Lazy Co, Crystal King, Gifts from the Holy Land and Magical Puzzles.
Macy’s will feature a new personal shopping program which offers complimentary and customized fashion advice from personal stylist Katie Peterson. Shoppers can call the store or visit https://l.macys.com/town-center-mall-in-kennesaw-ga to make an appointment.
This Macy’s location is also one of 400 stores to feature a Toys “R” Us pop-up shop within the store. Located on the Lower Level of the main store next to the Children’s department, the pop-up is stocked with toy brands, including Barbie, Melissa & Doug and FAO Schwartz.
The department store will open a holiday trim pop-up shop located in the main store on the Upper Level near the handbag section for all gift wrapping and holiday needs.
See’s Candies, located on the Lower Level near the food court escalators, is a 1,400-square foot pop-up candy shop. It features box chocolates as well as other candied confections.
Located on a cart in the Lower Level near Build-a-Bear, Personalized Ornaments offers personalized Christmas ornaments. Another pop-up located on the Lower Level near Macy’s, Cutco offers high quality cutlery, kitchen knives and accessories. Toys for Everyone offers the hottest gifts of the season for children.
Lazy Co, located near Rainbow on the Lower Level, offers cozy blankets and slippers. Selling crystal gifts and frames, Crystal King is located on the Lower Level Macy’s Wing. Gifts from the Holy Land, located on the Lower Level Macy’s Wing, offers gift options. Magical Puzzles, with carts on both levels and a store on the Upper Level Macy’s Wing next to Visionworks sells one-of-a-kind puzzles made of 100% wood and rubber bands. The store also offers gift wrapping for shoppers.
