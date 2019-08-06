Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw, announced new additions.
Brows & Beyond and Cobb Hearing Aid Factory are now open at the mall, in addition to the recent re-opening of brooklynn’s and Red Velvet Mama.
“Providing our guests with an unmatched shopping experience means more than just having the best fashion brands,” said Shelly Weidner, director of marketing and business development for Town Center at Cobb. “These new salon services and renovated shops complement the mall’s shopping selection and provide an experience that every member of the family can enjoy.”
brooklynn’s, a young women's clothing store, has officially reopened in a newly remodeled space on the lower level in the Macy’s wing next to Sunglass Hut.
Brows & Beyond offers cutting-edge services in eyebrow threading and waxing, permanent makeup, lash extensions and skin rejuvenation. This newly opened 1,300 square-foot salon is located on the upper level near the play area.
Red Velvet Mama offering a line of classic, famous and signature flavor cupcakes, whoopies, cakes and cupcakes in a jar has also relocated to the lower level near center court next to BoxLunch.
Cobb Hearing Aid Factory is now open in a 1,600 square-foot space in the upper level of the Macy’s wing across from Abercrombie & Fitch. Cobb Hearing Aid Factory offers fitting, repair, servicing and demonstrations of state-of-the-art Siemen’s and Starkey hearing aids.
Edge is a 3,800 square-foot boutique offering modern clothing in the lower level in the Sears wing next to Hot Topic.
Coming later this summer, Milan Atlanta is a women’s boutique offering high-fashion apparel. This 600 square-foot store is located in the upper level of the JCPenney wing next to Brows & Beyond.
Sowa Cereal & Cream Bar, known for its soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes and bowls of milk with cereal mix-ins, will come to the mall in September. The quirky dessert shop will be located in the lower level in the Sears wing across from College Station.
For more information, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/town-center-at-cobb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.