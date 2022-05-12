Town Center at Cobb mall in Kennesaw announced that it is expanding its roster with the addition of three new brands, a specialty ice cream vendor, a virtual gaming arena and a child care facility.
Shoe Dept., opening in May, is a family-friendly footwear store carrying over 13,000 selections of shoes, handbags and accessories. This 6,100-square-foot space will be located on the Lower Level Belk Wing next to Aveda.
Jewel Time, which specializes in upscale jewelry, will open this summer on the Lower Level near Center Court. Shoppers can find bridal jewelry, engagement rings, fine gold and gemstones at this new jewelry retailer. Repair service and custom orders are also available in the 1,800-square-foot space.
Formal 4 U, which will be located on the Upper Level next to Bath & Body Works, will carry special occasion wear such as wedding gowns, tuxedoes and formalwear for the whole family. This shop is set to open by summer.
Michoacana Gourmet invites shoppers to experience the traditions of Michoacan, Mexico through distinctive desserts. Offerings include specialty ice creams, gourmet popsicles and fruit cups with a wide range of flavors and assortments. The eatery will open this summer in the Food Court next to Charley’s.
Coming this spring, Me’Tyme will offer drop-in professional daycare services for children as visitors shop the mall. The daycare will be located in a 4,800-square-foot space on the Lower Level next to Belk. The space will also act as a recreational gaming lounge/care center for children from 4-12 years of age. Kids can come to relax and play games like PlayStation and XBOX, as well as participate in various activities and creative art projects.
Players can battle it out in the new virtual arena, Warpoint, which houses a one-of-a-kind gaming center, similar to laser tag. Players can face one another on a large, everchanging map. The entertainment addition joins the mall on the Upper Level JCPenney Wing next to Brows & Beyond.
These new offerings join Crescent Jewelers which provides fine and discounted luxury items. The new jeweler is now open on the Upper Level JCPenney Wing. Lunar Mini Golf is also under new ownership and has changed its name to Cosmic Mini Golf.
