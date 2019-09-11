Simon, a global leader in shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, announced that Rainbow will open this fall at Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw.
The mall will also welcome A&M Custom Jewelry.
“Our guests can continue to expect a supreme shopping experience at Town Center at Cobb,” said Shelly Weidner, director of marketing and business development for the mall. “These new brands further complement the center’s selection, and we know they will be crowd pleasers.”
Rainbow is known nationally for its stylish clothing, accessories and shoes for women, juniors and kids. Opening this autumn, this size-inclusive trendy apparel shop will open in a 6,950-square foot space on the lower level across from The Children’s Place.
A&M Custom Jewelry is a boutique that offers customers engagement rings, gemstones, watches and necklaces. This 900-square foot store will be located on the lower level of Center Court next to Zales.
Sowa Cereal & Cream Bar is now open. Known for its featured soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes and bowls of milk with cereal mix-ins, this quirky dessert shop is located on the lower level in the Sears wing across from College Station.
For more information, visit simon.com/mall/town-center-at-cobb.
