Town Center at Cobb mall announced that Two Sisters, Spencer’s Workshop, Hickory Farms, See’s Candies, Go! Calendars, Polar-X and Big Sports Cart will be added to the shopping center.
Two Sisters offers churros and doughnuts in the food court next to Charley’s Philly Steaks.
Spencer’s Workshop is a specialty holiday store offering fun and bizarre gifts, ranging from novelty t-shirts and games to body jewelry and lava lamps. The pop-up is now open on the upper level of the Macy’s wing next to Spencer’s Gifts.
The Hickory Farms kiosk is now open on the Lower Level JCPenney Wing. The brand offers savory meats, cheeses and sweet desserts.
Fan favorite See’s Candies features American-made, high quality chocolates. The kiosk is in the lower level Macy’s Wing near H&M.
Go! Calendars offers a variety of gift options including calendars, toys and games on the upper level Belk Wing near H&M.
Polar X, located in the lower level Seears Wing, offers an array of original personalized ornaments.
Big Sports Cart, located on the upper level Belk Wing near New York & Company, offers merchandise with sports team logos and holiday gifts.
