Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, recently elected Jerry Chang as a new board member.
Chang is senior managing director and partner at Ankura, a management consulting firm with clients in the legal, corporate, government and nonprofit sectors. Chang has over 25 years of experience specializing in valuation and financial advisory, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, strategic planning and litigation support.
For more information, visit http://www.tommynobiscenter.org.
