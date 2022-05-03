Cobb County’s tallest building, TK Elevator’s Innovation and Qualification Center, on May 3 unveiled two event spaces inside the 420-foot-tall tower.
Part of TK Elevator’s new North American headquarters at The Battery Atlanta, the IQC opened in February and offers two sought-after event spaces, The Elevation Room and The Horizon Ballroom.
The Elevation Room, located on the tower’s 26th and 27th floors, is a two-story event space featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and key Georgia landmarks, including Kennesaw Mountain and a clear view inside Truist Park.
The main floor is a 3,246 square-foot space for private events for up to 175 people in a cocktail setting and 128 people in a seated setting. The mezzanine is a 1,537 square-foot space overlooking the main floor.
The Elevation Room can host holiday parties, cocktail hours, fundraisers or wedding receptions. Friday night events during the Atlanta Braves season allow for an aerial view of Truist Park’s Friday Night Fireworks presented by the Georgia Lottery.
The Horizon Ballroom, located on the fourth floor, holds up to 400 guests in a cocktail setting and 296 people in a seated setting. The 5,720 square-foot ballroom can also be converted into three smaller rooms for more intimate gatherings. The Horizon Ballroom is suited for awards banquets or corporate functions.
Key features include:
A large pre-function area with modern furnishings and floor to ceiling windows.
A neutral palette of charcoal, light grey and ivory allows for a variety of audio-visual presentations with three large screens available.
Five additional breakout rooms, ranging from 949-1,236 square feet.
