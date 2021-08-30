TireHub, the national tire distributor cofounded by Bridgestone Americas Inc. and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, announced the opening of its new TireHub Logistics Center in Kennesaw.
The TLC relocated from Lawrenceville to Chastain Road in Kennesaw. As part of TireHub’s busiest region, Kennesaw will support the company's growth in the Southeast. The new location will hold 65,000 tires and employ 20 logistics specialists.
TireHub launched in July 2018 and operates 71 logistics centers in the U.S. offering full passenger and light truck tire product lines from the Goodyear and Bridgestone companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.