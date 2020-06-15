Cumberland-based Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery announced that its shareholder Tina Roddenbery has again received the Ross Adams Award from the State Bar of Georgia’s Young Lawyers Division.
This award, which is named after the late Ross Adams who served as the YLD president from 1998-1999, recognizes a YLD past president who demonstrates continued support of the organization and its goals.
Roddenbery served as YLD president from 1994-to 1995 and was first recognized with the Ross Adams Award in 2011. This is only the second time a YLD past president has received the award more than once.
Roddenbery has more than 30 years of family law experience and is one of only a handful of National Board of Trial Advocacy board certified family law attorneys in the state of Georgia. In 2018, the firm’s name was changed to Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery to reflect her leadership.
The YLD is comprised of approximately 10,000 lawyers admitted to the State Bar of Georgia who are 36 years old or younger or who have been admitted to their first bar for no more than five years.
For more information, visit www.bcntrlaw.com.
