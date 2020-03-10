Atlanta-based Tin Drum Asian Kitchen announced on March 6 that it has signed a two-unit deal with Setul and Trishna Patel of Smyrna to develop Tin Drum restaurants in the Atlanta area.
The locations are still being finalized, but the couple plans to open them this year.
Setul and Trishna Patel are experienced franchisees in the hospitality industry with operational expertise with hotel brands and office building delicatessens.
“We selected Tin Drum after looking at dozens of restaurant brands because we love the concept and the food, respect and trust the great management team, and see the future as bright for the brand,” said Setul Patel.
Founded by Steven Chan, Tin Drum has 10 restaurants across the Atlanta.
For more information, visit TinDrumFranchise.com or tindrumasiankitchen.com.
