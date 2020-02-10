Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. for the Brit Floyd show on June 5 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Brit Floyd, “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show,” will perform its brand new production, Echoes 2020. The show will also feature a 23-minute note-for-note performance of Echoes, written 50 years ago, and from Pink Floyd's 1971 album Meddle.
Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.
Tickets are $36 to $66, plus applicable fees.
For more information, visit cobbenergycentre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.