Thyssenkrupp AG, a multinational industrial engineering conglomerate with its new North American headquarters next to The Battery Atlanta, has confirmed the $18.9 billion sale of its Elevator Technology business to a private equity consortia.
The consortium of bidders was led by Advent, Cinven and RAG Foundation.
The sale of Elevator Technology will have no effect on the construction of the Cumberland headquarters, where Thyssenkrupp’s elevator test tower and Innovation and Qualification Center is being constructed, but it does mean that once the sale closes, ownership of those structures will change hands, according to Dennis Van Milligen, a spokesman for Thyssenkrupp.
Thyssenkrupp currently owns the elevator test tower and innovation center, and leases space in the adjacent corporate headquarters under construction, he said.
“Everything will now fall under — once the deal is official — under the new ownership group,” Van Milligen said, referring to Advent, Cinven and RAG Foundation. “It will no longer be a Thyssenkrupp AG.”
He said the purchase agreement was signed Thursday, but the sale will be final once it has officially closed. He said Thyssenkrupp hopes that will happen by the end of June, but it could happen as late as Oct. 1.
As far as naming rights on the test tower and innovation center, as well as signage bearing the Thyssenkrupp name, Van Milligen said he could not yet comment.
“All that is still being worked out,” he said.
According to a company website, Elevator Technology designs and delivers “passenger transportation solutions,” such as passenger and freight elevators, escalators, moving walks and passenger boarding bridges.
Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz said revenues from the sale will be used to reduce her company’s debt and reinvest in developing the company, so it can “pick up speed again.”
“With the sale, we are paving the way for Thyssenkrupp to become successful,” said CEO Martina Merz. “Not only have we obtained a very good selling price, we will also be able to complete the transaction quickly. It is now crucial for us to find the best possible balance for the use of the funds.”
More than 900 full-time employees are expected to be based at Thyssenkrupp’s North America headquarters, and up to 200 contractors will be employed on the Cumberland construction, which brings a $240 million price tag.
The MDJ recently reported that the 400-foot elevator test tower, included in Thyssenkrupp’s construction as part of the company’s new innovation center, is quickly becoming the county’s tallest. It is expected to rise to its peak by April.
About 130 construction staff are at work on the tower, using a unique method of continuous concrete pouring to advance the structure skyward more than 7 feet a day, according to Thyssenkrupp officials.
The crews are at work round-the-clock on the slip-form construction process, which involves a moving framework system that is set down on the foundation of the building, with concrete continuously poured into a moving form 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, said beyond the jobs that the corporate complex is bringing to the county, the elevator test tower will also bring investment into the county’s economy.
As company personnel travel to the tower for their business dealings, they will also visit local restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues, she said.
Thyssenkrupp recently told the MDJ that several of its departments are already working out of their new business headquarters, which is separate from the corporate headquarters, at the nearby Pennant Park corporate complex, also at the junction of Interstates 75 and 285.
The Cumberland base spans 4.8 acres adjacent to and north of the Perimeter and on the south side of Circle 75 Parkway.
The tower and innovation center are still slated to be fully constructed by summer 2021.
