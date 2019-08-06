thyssenkrupp Elevator has announced it will pursue LEED v4 certification for its new Innovation and Qualification Center in the Cumberland area.
The IQC, which will be Cobb County’s tallest building at 420 feet tall when completed in 2021, will include a state-of-the-art elevator test tower and will be part of thyssenkrupp Elevator’s new three-building North American headquarters near The Battery Atlanta.
Created by the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED — Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. The company has contributed to hundreds of buildings worldwide earning LEED distinctions of varying levels, and was recognized by BuildingGreen as a Top Product for 2018 due in part to its leadership in LEED v4, specifically.
Earlier this year, thyssenkrupp Elevator Sustainable Design manager Monica Miller Brown spoke at Sustainable Smyrna, the City of Smyrna’s sustainability planning event. Miller Brown, widely considered one of the leading green building and sustainability experts in the world, discussed how the company is taking steps in transforming urban mobility and how that applies to surrounding communities. She also discussed advanced solutions transforming the building sector in energy, resiliency and resource efficiency, including innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.
thyssenkrupp has distinguished itself in the world of elevator sustainability by becoming the first elevator company to retrofit existing elevators to achieve net-zero energy. It was also the first elevator company to prioritize material transparency, publishing an Environmental Product Declaration as well as meeting or exceeding the most stringent industry standards, including Cradle to Cradle, the Living Building Challenge and LEED.
The company is the first and only elevator company with Declare labels as well as Bronze and Platinum Cradle to Cradle Material Health Certificates. It also discloses ingredients in its cabs and entrances down to 1,000 ppm per its Health Product Declaration, all manufactured in a LEED Gold certified facility in Middleton, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.