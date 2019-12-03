Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, a national provider of clinical home care for medically fragile children, announced that it has established The Advocacy Center.
Thrive, which has a national resource center in Wakefield, Massachusetts, provides care in 30 locations including 1800 Sandy Plains Industrial Parkway, Suite 224 in Marietta.
The Advocacy Center aims to help medically fragile children get access to the care they need by initiating and coordinating advocacy efforts for legislative, policy and reimbursement changes at the local, state and federal levels. There are an estimated three million children with medical complexity in the U.S.
Access to home care for these children varies widely by state due to differences in regulations, policies and reimbursement rates in state Medicaid programs, according to Greg Serrao, chairman, president and CEO of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care.
The Advocacy Center will be led by Wendy Phillips Chavez, MSN, RN, former operations manager of North Carolina’s Health & Home Services and current director of operations for Thrive’s Southeast region.
