The Sterling Council, established in 1992, is a public/private not-for-profit corporation supported by the Executive Office of the Governor and oversees the Governor's Sterling Award for Performance Excellence and the Georgia Oglethorpe Award.
Recently, Wellstar Cobb Medical Center and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center were honored with Georgia Oglethorpe Awards and Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center was honored with the Georgia Oglethorpe Sustained Excellence Award.
Founded in 1968, Wellstar Cobb Medical Center is a non-profit hospital with 382 beds in Austell. The hospital delivers an extensive array of inpatient and outpatient services, including level III trauma, comprehensive burn, behavioral health, and comprehensive cancer services.
The third-largest employer in Troup County, Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center is a non-profit hospital delivering an extensive array of inpatient and outpatient services and emergency services, including Level IV Trauma capabilities.
Both Wellstar Cobb Medical Center and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center are first-time recipients of the Georgia Oglethorpe Award.
Founded in 1950, Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center is a 633-bed hospital located in Marietta. The hospital offers best-in-class multidisciplinary care: state-of-the-art cardiac program, collaborative vascular program, renowned Women’s Center, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, multidisciplinary STAT cancer treatment and more. As one of only three Level II trauma centers in metro Atlanta and part of the state’s largest trauma network, Wellstar Kennestone operates the second busiest emergency department in Georgia and the second largest ED in the U.S. with the capacity to care for more than 220,000 patients annually.
Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center is a first-time recipient of the Georgia Oglethorpe Sustained Excellence Award, having received the Georgia Oglethorpe Award in 2020.
