Dr. Richard Boe, Dr. Jason Brustein and Dr. Jack Pines have joined Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics, which has offices in Cobb County.
Dr. Boe is an Orthopaedic Surgeon who treats patients for general orthopaedic conditions and injuries as well as hip and knee arthritis using state-of-the-art technology and minimally invasive techniques. He specializes in direct-anterior hip replacement, partial and total knee replacement, revision knee and hip replacement and complex joint reconstruction. He will practice in Resurgens Orthopaedics’ Austell, Douglasville and Vinings locations.
Dr. Brustein and Dr. Pines will practice in Resurgens Orthopaedics’ Griffin and McDonough locations as the practice expands its locations and services in areas south of Metro Atlanta.
Resurgens Orthopaedics also recently broke ground on a new, state-of-the-art location in McDonough. The new facility will have a surgery center, imaging, including MRI, and physical therapy on site, making diagnosis, treatment and recovery available in one location. The new location is expected to be complete in winter of 2021.
For more information, visit www.resurgens.com.
