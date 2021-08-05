MARIETTA — When Commissioner Jerica Richardson first came to Cobb from Louisiana over 15 years ago, her family was in dire straits.
Fleeing Hurricane Katrina, the family was adrift and struggled to start a new life. But then Richardson’s mother found an employer who gave her a job with an unusual benefit: the company agreed to help the family pay rent for their first six months in Cobb.
Richardson now wants to replicate that lifeline and extend it to more Cobb families through a new program dubbed "Bridge to Success." The commissioner pitched it as a win-win for workers and employers during a meeting at Switzer Library in Marietta Thursday.
“The company that hired my mom didn't hire other people – they hired one person. That had a major impact,” Richardson said, noting her mother still is with that company today. “If every company could stand up and make that commitment … you get incredible loyalty from that employee.”
A joint effort with Worksource Cobb, a local workforce development nonprofit, the program will help match skilled workers looking for stable jobs with local firms. In exchange, the company commits to paying a regular amount, ranging from $500 to $1,000 for either six or 12 months, to subsidize housing costs for the worker. Because the payments will be made directly to Worksource Cobb, they’ll count as tax-deductible charitable contributions.
“We’re still working through the logistics of how it’s going to work,” said Alisa Jackson, Worksource Cobb’s director of operations. “We'll be managing the money on our side and working with the employee to get those funds to the investor agencies that they are paying their rent to, or ... their mortgage to.”
Bridge to Success will begin as a pilot project, Jackson said, and her group is starting small. They hope to successfully get 10 families through the program before expanding it to more people. It’ll be focused on jobs in skilled industries like IT, transportation and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and the building trades.
That focus on select industries was reflected in the employers attending the event, which included representatives from Pruitt Health and Superior Plumbing. Jackson said she’s confident Cobb has a sufficient base of workers to fill the companies’ needs.
“Over the last year and a half, we put over 700 people in training. The workforce is there,” she said.
The program will be targeted at Cobb residents who have suffered economically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the federal rental assistance program, however, applicants won’t be required to prove a pandemic-related hardship, but merely self-attest. Jackson hopes the lower burden will help avoid the delays which have plagued the rental assistance initiative.
Steven Mints, a local pastor and activist, praised the program, particularly in light of his homeless outreach work which frequently finds him “running across catastrophic stuff.”
“As a human being you're thinking, what can I do? How can I help?” Mints said. “I know the tax credits and everything are imperative to this program … but just the fact that we leave here today, in your minds and hearts, passionately think, I care.”
