It’s a tale of two lows for Cobb County’s housing market – low inventory and low interest rates. The two lows have combined to create an all-time high for residential real estate, one that has created a seller’s market like no one has ever seen before.
“Sellers are getting the best prices they ever could have even dreamed of getting right now,” said Wendy Bunch, the broker and owner of Re/MAX PURE on the Marietta Square. “I’ve been an agent for 25 years and I’ve never seen a market like this. No agent has ever seen a market like this.”
According to data supplied by Bunch from the Multiple Listing Service in late April, only 14 homes were on the market in Cobb County for under $200,000. And only 50 homes in Cobb were listed for under $250,000.
“Usually, that number would be in the thousands. The thousands! As the seller’s agent, I’ve seen contracts go for as much as $70,000 over the listing price with no contingencies – not on inspections, appraisals, nothing. They just want to get to closing, and will pay the difference between the contract price and appraisal if that’s what it takes. They just figure because interest rates are so low, they can make up the difference over time,” Bunch said.
According to W.D. Little Mortgage Owner/President Mary Ansley Southerland, who has been a mortgage broker for the Marietta-based firm for nearly 40 years, now is also a good time to buy or refinance - if you can get under contract. Southerland said that, in late April, 30-year fixed rates were hovering around 2.75% while 15-year rates were as low as 1.75%, with good credit (740 or higher).
“We’re refinancing people who refinanced just last year,” Southerland said, while advising that anyone with a 30-year rate above 3.25% should look into refinancing.
According to data supplied by Carson Matthews, senior vice president and broker of Vinings-based Dorsey Alston Realtors, Cobb’s housing market is seeing record lows in inventory, while houses are on the market for about half the time as they were last year and selling for more money.
Matthews said Cobb’s active listings over the first three months of 2021 were down 61% from the same time frame in 2020, while homes were on the market an average of 49 days in 2020 compared to 27 days year-to-date with a 17% increase in average sales price year-to-date.
Southerland said the issue of low inventory could be attributed to a number of reasons. Some who were upside down on their mortgages before or after the Great Recession could be weary of jumping into another high-debt situation. Others may have just renovated their homes to fit their needs and therefore do not want to move. But the biggest issue, she said: “If you sell, where do you go?”
She described the seller’s dilemma like “the cat chasing its tail.” Although sellers can get unbelievable prices on their homes, they will then enter the same seller’s market they just took advantage of if they are looking to buy another home.
Bunch said she has advised some of her clients who have wanted to sell without immediately having a contract on another home to enter into short-term rental agreements, especially in areas of metro Atlanta where they might be wanting to move or have always wanted to live.
“Some of my clients have rented an Airbnb for a few weeks or months so, as soon as they see something and put in an offer, they’re ready to close. Right now, I’ve got one family in Smyrna, one on Lake Allatoona and one in Buckhead. It makes you more aggressive and appealing as a buyer. No one is going to take a contingency on selling your home right now. A lot of people aren’t even taking loan offers – they’re getting into bidding wars with full cash offers,” Bunch said.
Both Southerland and Bunch advised prospective buyers – especially first-time homebuyers – to use seasoned brokers and agents and have a pre-qualification from a strong lender.
“I’m seeing every butcher, baker and candlestick maker getting into real estate or mortgages right now, but you really don’t need some novice person helping you with your financing or contracts. That’s disaster soup,” Southerland said.
“You have to have someone who can write the right contracts and have a good plan and strategy for your contracts,” Bunch added. “I’ve had a lot of buyers call us because they felt their agents weren’t aggressive enough, but you have to expect to lose out on offers right now. You might see a dozen houses before you get an offer accepted. We’ve written contracts and didn’t get them – everyone has – so just be patient. You’ll find the right house. But you need someone who knows what they’re doing to get you there because it’s like the Wild Wild West out here.”
And, unlike the Great Recession, both Bunch and Southerland said this market boom is not going to lead to a horrible crash. And, at the end of April, local economist Roger Tutterow predicted interest rates will stay low until at least the third quarter of 2022.
“The crash was caused by lot of people who got into houses with no down payments and didn’t have anything to lose by walking away or jumping ship and allowing the home to foreclose when they got upside down,” Southerland said. “I don’t see that happening right now. There’s too much equity at play here, too much money tied up in it. Buyers are putting real money into it, so they’re not going to walk away from real money that they’ve forked over, and definitely not an incredibly low interest rate.”
“We will never go back to where we were in the recession,” Bunch added. “Rent has gotten so high, some people figure they can pay $30,000 over asking price at 2.5% and their payment will still be cheaper than renting. I’ve been through it all – short sales, foreclosures, high rates, low rates – and I tell anyone who bought a house for under $300,000 to keep it as long as they can. We’re fortunate that our county is so strong with great schools and amenities, people will always be moving into Cobb. But whatever you’re in right now, you better like! Because you’ll never get an interest rate like this, e ever.”
