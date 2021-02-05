On a February morning in 1986, the Town Center mall was bustling with fanfare. County Commissioner Butch Thompson, Miss Georgia Samantha Mohr (today a meteorologist for 11 Alive), and then-Lt. Gov. Zell Miller headlined the stage, as the Dobbins Air Force Band played.
“With a protracted drum roll,” MDJ reporter Beverly O’Shea wrote, “and a snip of a ribbon (performed with diamond-studded gold scissors worth $25,000), Town Center at Cobb was officially opened Wednesday.”
Thirty five years to the month since that jubilant day, the Town Center mall faces an uncertain future after being foreclosed upon earlier this week. Unable or unwilling to make payments on a 2012 loan totaling $200 million, Simon Malls relinquished ownership of the property to its lenders, as Cobb wonders what will become of a former flagship economic engine.
But the story of Town Center’s decline did not begin with attorneys, representing the mall’s lenders, reading the foreclosure announcement across from Flournoy Park on Tuesday. Its fate is shared by hundreds of retail centers nationwide which have been battered by the waves of online shopping, the death of marquee department stores, and now, a deadly pandemic.
At its opening, Town Center was originally anchored by four such department stores: Macy’s, Sears, Rich’s, and Mervyn’s. Macy’s vice chairman at the time, Harold Wright, declared the Town Center location would be integral to the future of the company.
Macy’s is the only member of that retail quartet still surviving. Mervyn’s and Rich’s stores went extinct in the 2000s, the latter being purchased by Macy’s; Sears pulled out of Town Center in 2020 after the retailer declared bankruptcy two years prior. Birmingham-based Parisian occupied a wing until it was purchased by Belk, and a JC Penney store hangs on. Both companies have filed for bankruptcy within the last year.
Some store owners said even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Town Center for over a month, warning signs were flashing.
It’s About Time, a watch store, has occupied space in Town Center Mall since its opening. Current owner Steve Miller bought the space in the late 2000s because he believed "it was a good growing area, it had (Kennesaw State University), and the mall itself seemed strong and very nice.”
“There's been a decline over the years,” Miller said. “And then over recent years, a continued decline in clientele and profitability. And then we had—a few years back, a lot of the large retailers I guess chose to leave the mall.”
Another employee at one of the mall’s stores, asking to remain anonymous, said a steep decline in the mall’s quality began “in the last four to five years,” which he blamed on Simon’s “pitiful” management.
“I hope (the lender) fired the loan officer that gave these people the $200 million loan,” he added. “It wasn’t worth it back then, and sure isn’t worth it now.”
Green Street Analytics, a real estate researcher, said in Jan. 2020 that even some of the most profitable malls in the country (rated “A”) declined in value by 45% since 2016. Its report warned of a “death spiral” that could consume hundreds of outlets in the years to come.
Then, of course, the pandemic came crashing down on American life a year ago. Black Friday foot traffic in retail stores dropped by half from 2019, Forbes reported in November. And Coresight Research, a data firm that analyzes retail trends, estimated last year that 25% of America’s 1,000 malls will close within five years.
That’s not to say Simon didn’t try to stop the bleeding. According to Miller, management offered deep discounts on rent when the pandemic first hit to try to hold on to its tenants. A source familiar with the foreclosure said Simon attempted to lease out parts of the mall as office space in an attempt to raise much-needed cash. As of late last year, Simon was in talks with Amazon to convert some of its cavernous department stores into fulfillment centers for the online shopping empire.
The foreclosure, however, is a done deal. And few seem to know what lies ahead for the mall’s 1.2 million square feet of retail space. Town Center joins Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County and North Point Mall in Alpharetta as some of the most prominent malls in the metro area to face financial difficulties in recent years.
The property now lies in the hands of Deutsche Bank and other lenders, as attorneys said the bank did not receive any bids on the property. Requests for comment from Simon Properties and Marie Moore, the mall’s general manager and a member of the Town Center Community Improvement District’s board, were not answered.
Moore told one store owner after the foreclosure that “business as usual” would continue at the mall. But on Wednesday, the management office was dark and locked, and by Thursday morning, Simon had removed the mall from its website.
For now, the mall will remain open, according to its anchor stores. Spokespersons for Macy’s and Belk told the MDJ they plan to keep their Town Center locations open, with Belk adding, “we do not anticipate any store closings or layoffs in conjunction with this financial restructuring.”
Tammy Demel, a spokesperson for Kennesaw State University, told the MDJ there was “no truth” to rumors that the university might acquire the property.
Whatever its future, this much is clear—Town Center mall’s heady days as the crown jewel of Cobb retail are long in the rearview mirror, and unlikely to return any time soon.
