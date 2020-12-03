The Providence Group of Georgia LLC, which has the Pruitt Walk community in Smyrna, recently unveiled its newly redesigned website – www.TheProvidenceGroup.com.
The new site was designed with an emphasis on advanced search functionality, interactive site plans, live chat and personalized home search features.
The Providence Group is currently selling condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes at more than 15 communities throughout Atlanta and the surrounding area.
