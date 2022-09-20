The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta announced the opening of two new stores – Lee | Wrangler Outlet and Simply Southern.
The Lee | Wrangler Outlet brings together two denim brands under one roof. It is home to a broad selection of jeans and casual apparel for men and women.
Located between Adidas and LensCrafters, Simply Southern originally offered high-quality t-shirts out of a kiosk in Greensboro, North Carolina. By incorporating catchy phrases with brilliant, colorful patterns, these shirts quickly put Simply Southern on the retail map.
The two brands join recently opened stores Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Grunt Style and Fieldstone.
Upcoming October events include:
Oktoberfest, from Oct. 1-2, featuring a German band, Bavarian greeters, stilt walkers, cornhole, ring toss and a tattoo artist.
Harvest Fest, from Oct. 15-16, will feature live music from John Amoroso and Kate and Corey, a pumpkin craft station and a face painter.
On Oct. 29, for Halloween, kids in costumes can trick-or-treat. On Oct. 29-30, there will also be a performance by Craig Gleason, Halloween-inspired tunes from a DJ and a balloon artist.
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta is the closest outlet center to the Atlanta metro area, featuring 100 top-tier, name-brand stores. The open-air center is located off Exit 9 on I-575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.