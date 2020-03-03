The 42nd Annual Atlanta Home Show, Georgia’s largest home show, will be March 20-22 at Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
The show, produced by Marketplace Events, will feature hundreds of home improvement exhibitors, buyer discounts, live radio broadcasts and product demonstrations.
Marketplace Events is also partnering with Mike Rowe, creator and host of Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs”, and his foundation, the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which awards Work Ethic Scholarships to students pursuing a career in the skilled trades. Since 2008 when Rowe launched the foundation, he has led the charge to help close America’s widening skills gap – an issue directly impacting the home improvement industry.
March 20 will be both “Trade Day” and “Hero Day.” That day only, anyone who works in the home industry will receive free admission to the show, simply by showing his or her business card at the show’s main entrance. Active military, first responders, fire fighters and police officers will be admitted for free with ID, as a thank-you for their service.
Show hours are March 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and March 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paid onsite parking is available, payable by credit or debit card only.
Advance online tickets are $8 adults or $10 at the Box Office. Children 12 and under and adults 65 and older with ID will be admitted for free.
For more information, visit AtlantaHomeShow.com.
