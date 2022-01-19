Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 19, 2022 @ 4:30 pm
William King
The Manely Firm P.C. announced that William King has been promoted to lead the Marietta office team as Managing Attorney.
King has been with the firm for 21 years, serving as an Associate Attorney since 2016. He has a focus on international and domestic family law while leading the firm's Estate Planning branch.
The firm practices family law throughout the state of Georgia and has expertise in handling international family law cases all over the world.
