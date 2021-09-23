The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized The Home Depot as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winner.
The Cobb County based company was among 33 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners across 16 states and the District of Columbia for achievement in the design, manufacture, selection and use of products with safer chemicals, as part of Pollution Prevention Week.
For more information, visit http://www.eap.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.
