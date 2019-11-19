Marietta-based Traton Homes’ decorated model home at The Grove at Adams Pond in Smyrna won a Gold OBIE Award for Best Interior Merchandising of a Detached Model at the 2019 OBIE Awards.
The model home, featuring a lake view, is priced at $599,900.
For more information, contact Steve Lee at 678-391-9492 or SLee@TratonHomes.com or visit www.TratonHomes.com.
