The Flying Biscuit Café announced the opening of its 21st restaurant location in East Cobb.
Since first opening its doors in 1993, the Flying Biscuit Café has become known for its expansive menu and breakfast all day.
The East Cobb location opened its doors for business on March 15 and is located at Parkaire Landing Shopping Center, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 70 in Marietta. Operating hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The new location will host a socially distanced grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony during the week of April 14, with giveaways each day to the first 50 customers. Giveaways will include the Bacon & Eggs Breakfast for just $1.99, jars of their famous cranberry apple butter, $5 off biscuit gift cards, flying biscuit swag t-shirts and travel mugs.
For more information, visit www.flyingbiscuit.com.
