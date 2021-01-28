The Cigar Cellar, 2500 Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw, opened on Oct. 10.
The lounge features a central walk-in humidor with premium cigar selections; an expansive back bar featuring the finest of bourbons, scotches, tequilas and rums; and world-class dining with talent from Buckhead Life Restaurant Group and Rocket Farm Restaurants.
At the helm, is Eric Wilhelm, a 35 year West Cobb resident and serial entrepreneur. Wilhelm and his wife, Deborah, have both been integral contributors to the community, starting and building no less than 10 locally based companies. These companies are now run by their three children, with two of those growing into large national supply chain companies.
For more information, visit CigarCellar.net.
