The Champion Firm, 445 Franklin Gateway SE, Suite 100 in Marietta, is taking nominations for Remarkable Women of Cobb County through March 26.
From 2004-2005, the Marietta History Museum ran an exhibit that highlighted the successes of Cobb County Remarkable Women inspired by the book "Remarkable Women of Georgia." These women were teachers, entrepreneurs, writers, artists and community leaders.
This year, in conjunction with Women's History Month and International Women's Day, The Champion Firm is opening up nominations for their own Remarkable Women Award.
The honoree will receive a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit of their choice, a gift card for Ray's on the River, and a plaque recognizing their contributions and successes.
To submit a nomination, visit https://www.thechampionfirm.com/reports/remarkable-women-of-cobb-county-award/.
