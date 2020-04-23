MARIETTA— Just as he opened the doors to a new business, the coronavirus had other plans for Dale Hughes and so many other small business owners like him.
Hughes is part owner in many businesses, but the ones hit the hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak were his restaurants: Gabriel’s Restaurant and Bakery in Marietta, The Nest in Kennesaw, three San Francisco Coffee Roasting Co. locations in Atlanta, and the brand new Apotheos Roastery in Kennesaw.
“I think we knew an issue was coming in December when we were starting to see backups on equipment we had ordered from China for Apotheos,” Hughes said. “But by the end of February, we knew this virus was going to impact our businesses in a big way.”
Once the Cobb County government and its cities began rolling out stay-at-home ordinances, Hughes immediately turned his usually social restaurants into solely takeout and, in some cases, delivery establishments.
“Our revenue is off 75 to 80% in all of our locations. We kept the faith, but once I heard that the Paycheck Protection Plan was coming, I knew I was going to have to find out anything and everything I could about it to help our nearly 150 employees,” Hughes said.
Having worked with bankers for nearly 30 years, and being an extremely detail-oriented entrepreneur, Hughes knew he would have to study up and act fast but wisely in order to obtain a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration under the Paycheck Protection Plan.
“The CARES Act — which I love the name, by the way – is an 880-page act with 39 pages of regulations. I knew if I was going to do what was best for my companies, I had to read it. And I owed it to our employees to put ourselves in the best position. So I read it and got to work,” Hughes said.
He wasn’t one of the first to apply the Friday the SBA opened applications, but he had all of his applications and paperwork in by that Monday and worked with his bankers to make sure everything was correct before filing.
“I wanted to get it right the first time so we didn’t fall to the back of the line if anything was wrong. I knew that if something wasn’t filed correctly, that could hurt us more than being one of the first to file,” Hughes said.
And it worked. Hughes successfully obtained loans for Gabriel’s, the Nest and San Francisco Coffee’s three locations, and said it was largely thanks to the personal relationships he has had with bankers at each of the banks. He used three local banks — Vinings Bank in Smyrna, First Service Bank in Kennesaw and Piedmont Bank in Atlanta — to successfully obtain the loans.
APPLYING FOR THE LOANAccording to a report published by the U.S. Small Business Administration on April 16, the SBA had approved a little more than 1.66 million loan requests from nearly 5,000 lenders for the Paycheck Protection Plan’s allotted $342 billion. Georgia had 48,332 requests approved for a total of roughly $9.5 billion in loans. The average PPP loan for the nation was $206,000.
“We have great community bankers in Cobb. I wish people knew that bankers are good people who are willing to help, and this was a very hard system to navigate. You just have to do your work,” Hughes said.
Dan Oliver, president of Vinings Bank, said his bank closed 485 PPP loans for a total of about $149 million, before the money ran out last Thursday. Oliver said his employees were working nearly 16-hour workdays every day (except Easter Sunday) to handle the enormous influx of loan applications. He added that he already has another 45 small businesses ready to jump when the newly-approved $310 billion in additional PPP funding is open to applications.
“The program itself was famously successful and we were extremely busy. It was a mad rush. We didn’t turn anyone away who wanted our help in applying for the loans, but it took an enormous amount of manpower to process them,” Oliver said.
And the bank’s job is only halfway over.
“Each one of these loans really has to be handled twice,” Oliver explained. “First to originate the loan and fund it, then, eight weeks from now, to talk with the borrower and see what portion, if any, can be forgiven. We’re trying to posture ourselves now to be ready for the second phase of funding, but also the second round of the original loans.”
Oliver said the dominant category of small businesses that applied through his bank for the loans fell in the professional services industry, along with some manufacturing, retail trade, distribution/warehousing, real estate, and health care companies.
“Quite a few of the people coming in applying for these loans were scared and struggling. We understand that, and sympathize with them. Candidly, I have concerns about the recovery. We have a number of clients who are concerned about the mass amount of uncertainty and questions that are surrounding this epidemic. Even if they open, as the governor (Brian Kemp) has said they could, will there be the same volume and velocity of activity? I don’t think anyone knows,” Oliver said.
WHEN TO REOPEN?
Hughes said he was surprised to hear Kemp’s announcement earlier this week that restaurants like his could open as soon as Monday, as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines. But Hughes said his won’t be one of the ones seeing diners that soon.
“He was so vague in his recommendations and gave no help,” Hughes said of the governor’s announcement. “I wish the politicians would understand that they’re putting the moral obligation to resolve this on the business owners. Sometimes, you want leadership from the highest levels so we don’t get into this tribal friction. People are going to judge us and say they wanted us to be open and that we’re believing people we shouldn’t if we don’t open, but then what if we do open and someone says they got the virus from one of our restaurants and they die? We’ll forever be known for that.”
Hughes also said he had concerns with social distancing actually being able to take place in a restaurant, which is by nature a social setting.
“Say you show up on Monday and we have breakfast at Gabriel’s and are social distancing,” Hughes said. “I have my tables spread 6 feet apart and am doing everything I can to keep people at a safe distance from each other. Then Martha and Joe show up, and they want to move around and say hello to us, and feel they have the right to do it. Then they’re within three feet of us and there’s nothing really we can do about it. And then Martha sneezes. There’s no way I can prevent that from happening. How do you make sure everyone is social distancing in a place like ours? If I open fully, it’s as if I’m saying I care more about the dollar than I do the safety of my customers and employees. And that certainly is not the case.”
Hughes said he feels he will know when the time is right to fully open his restaurants as they once were but, in the meantime, funding he received from the PPP is helping to keep his employees paid.
But it is not without challenges. Although Hughes explains that the loan is really just an advance on his tax dollars — “If we survive, we pay taxes. If we don’t, nothing’s there.” — it doesn’t get things back to business as normal. All small businesses that were granted the loans were given them on the caveat that they had to pay their employees their full, normal salaries for at least the eight weeks following the receipt of the loan.
“The money I got from the loan was based on me being open full-time, but obviously, I’m not open full-time,” Hughes explained. “So now we have to find ways to do meaningful work with their time and that money. Are there deferred maintenance projects they can work on? Is there a new product we can do some R&D (research and development) on? Are there things we’ve always wanted to do or explore but have been too busy to do? If I can’t use the labor, can I donate it to someone else, like helping prepare food for a shelter? As long as I’m employing them and they’re being paid, it’s up to me what I’m paying them to do. It’s not going to make me a dollar necessarily, but we have to be good stewards of every dollar we got, and good stewards of our community, too.”
‘EVERYONE JUST HAS TO BE READY’For those hoping to receive a PPP loan through the next round of funding, Oliver advises business owners to become familiar with the first application that the SBA provided for the PPP loans, which can be found on the SBA website or sent to them by their bank of choice.
“The prevailing thought is that there is a huge, pent-up demand for that money, so the funding likely won’t last long,” Oliver said.
But is that extra $310 billion still enough?
“They probably should do more,” Oliver said. “They will likely divide it up and do more because each time they do this, they have other items on their agendas that they want to attach onto it that don’t necessarily have anything to do with the PPP. And I’m not sure anyone yet has a good handle on what the economic fallout is going to be from this shutdown, so other measures are going to have to be taken in the future. Everyone just has to be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.